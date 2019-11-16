|
Lugton George (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, in the dedicated care of staff at Liberton Hospital, on November 9, 2019. Beloved and loving husband of Mary, much loved father of Diane, Louise, Bruce and Keith, father-in-law of Rupert, Sarah and Janette, treasured grandfather of Max, Sophie, Silvie, Joseph, Jack, Beatrice and Joe. Survived by his loving sister, Irene and brother, Jimmy. Funeral service at 11.30 am, on Thursday, November 28, at St Peter's RC Church, Falcon Avenue, followed by interment at Mount Vernon Cemetery approximately 1 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 16, 2019