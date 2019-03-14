|
REDPATH George John Gordon (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, after an illness bravely borne, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, aged 87, courteous until the end. George was a great traveller and lover of the arts and will be fondly remembered by his cousins and close group of friends at home and abroad. He will be privately cremated and his ashes interred with his parents at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Edinburgh. Enquiries to Blair Cadell, The Bond House, 5 Breadalbane Street, Edinburgh, EH6 5JH, Tel: 0131-555-5800.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 14, 2019
