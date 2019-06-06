|
|
|
HUME George (Galashiels,
formerly Jeaniefield)
Heather, George snr, Sheena, Shona and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy shown to them after the sad and sudden loss of George. Thanks to Rev Rosemary Frew for her comforting service and all who attended Melrose Parish Church and Borders Crematorium and contributed so generously to the retiring collection sum of £1000, which shall be forwarded to the Edinburgh Transplant Team.
Published in The Scotsman on June 6, 2019
