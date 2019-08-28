Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George AITCHISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George (Ian) AITCHISON

Notice Condolences

George (Ian) AITCHISON Notice
AITCHISON George (Ian) (Gavinton)Passed away peacefully, at the Knoll, Duns, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, George (Ian), much loved father of Irene, Jean, Sheila and Alan, papa to Kelly Anne, Emma, Amy, Sarah, Kieran, Sarah and Sophie. Following a private interment, a memorial service will take place at Gavinton Kirk on Thursday, September 5, at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St Abbs Lifeboat and the Knoll Hospital.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.