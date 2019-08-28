|
|
|
AITCHISON George (Ian) (Gavinton)Passed away peacefully, at the Knoll, Duns, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, George (Ian), much loved father of Irene, Jean, Sheila and Alan, papa to Kelly Anne, Emma, Amy, Sarah, Kieran, Sarah and Sophie. Following a private interment, a memorial service will take place at Gavinton Kirk on Thursday, September 5, at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St Abbs Lifeboat and the Knoll Hospital.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 28, 2019