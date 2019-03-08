|
BILLING Gena (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully at home on Monday, March 4, 2019, Gena Billing, Oakwood Court, Inverness, formerly of Craigleith, Edinburgh, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Jimmy, loving mother of Christopher, Nicola and Matthew, loving grandma of Khaleb and
Jean-Asha, dear mother-in-law of Billy, a dear sister and sister-in-law of Maggie and Tony, and a loving aunty/auntie. Will be sadly missed by Liz, John, Irene and her many friends.
A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 2 pm, in Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh.
All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or forwarded to William T. Fraser and Son, Funeral Directors, Culduthel Road, Inverness, IV2 6AB.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 8, 2019
