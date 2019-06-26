|
TAIT Lt. Col. Gary, MBE (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at The Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, on Monday, June 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Husband to Valerie, father to Amy, Murray, Fraser and Katie, son to Joan, brother to Harvey, Sharon and Cameron. A funeral service will be held at the Kirk of the Canongate, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, July 2, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Interment thereafter at Inveresk Cemetery, for immediate family only. Donations may be given on retiral in aid of McCrae's Battalion and the Ancre Somme Association, of which he was chairman and patron respectively.
Published in The Scotsman on June 26, 2019
