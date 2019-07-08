|
SMALL Fredrick (Balfron Station)
Died aged 67 years, on July 3, 2019, at Ballochruin Farm, after a long illness. Beloved husband of Alison and the late Janet. much loved dad to John and Andrew, father-in-law to Fiona and Anni, step father to Charlotte and Josh, grumpa to Lauren, Hayley, Nina, Iann and Nian brother to Douglas, Peter, Elizabeth and Usha. Funeral service will be held 11 am, on Saturday, July 13, at Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Scotsman on July 8, 2019