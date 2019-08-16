|
|
|
GLASGOW Fraser (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St. Columba's Hospice, on August 10, 2019. Beloved son of Monica and the late Jim, much loved brother of David and Brian, brother-in-law to Lindsay and uncle to Callum. Sadly missed by family and many, many friends. A funeral service to which all are welcome, will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, August 23, at 11 am. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 16, 2019