Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel,
GLASGOW Fraser (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St. Columba's Hospice, on August 10, 2019. Beloved son of Monica and the late Jim, much loved brother of David and Brian, brother-in-law to Lindsay and uncle to Callum. Sadly missed by family and many, many friends. A funeral service to which all are welcome, will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, August 23, at 11 am. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 16, 2019
