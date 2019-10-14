Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
15:30
Mortonhall Crematorium
Pentland Chapel
SCOTT Francis (Frank) (Fairmilehead / formerly Portobello, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on October 2, 2019, aged 98 years. Much loved husband of Eileen, loving father of John and the late Peter, grandfather of Harvey, Flora and Freya and uncle of Kenneth, the late Michael, Louise, Meriel and Diarmid. A dear friend to many. Sadly missed. Funeral service on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. Charity donations to SAMH (mental health).
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 14, 2019
