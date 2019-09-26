Home

REILLY Francis Joseph (Joe) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on September 22, 2019, Joe, aged 97 years, beloved husband of Nan (nee Harvey) for 72 years, loving father of Paul, Michael, Gerard, Anne and Christopher, grandfather of Gregor, Andrew, Rebecca, Kieran, Paul, Catherine, Lisa, Alice, Rachel, Kit, Conor, Morgan, Cameron and Michael and great-grandfather of Joe, Tommy and Arlo. Will be sadly missed by all who
knew him. Funeral service at St Kentigern's Church, Parkgrove Avenue, Edinburgh on Friday, October 4, at 10 am, followed by burial at Corstorphine Hill Cemetery. All family and friends are invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 26, 2019
