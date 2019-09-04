|
DEGNEN Evelyn Marilyn (née Walker) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Les Bourgs Hospice, Guernsey, on August 27, 2019, aged 76, her loving family at her side. Very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Jodie, Nick and Nina and cherished grandma of Alice. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at St Martin's Parish Hall, Guernsey, on Monday, September 9, at 1 pm. Please contact Argent Funeral Care for further details (Telephone: 01481 233155).
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 4, 2019