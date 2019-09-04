Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
13:00
St Martin's Parish Hall
Guernsey
DEGNEN Evelyn Marilyn (née Walker) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Les Bourgs Hospice, Guernsey, on August 27, 2019, aged 76, her loving family at her side. Very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Jodie, Nick and Nina and cherished grandma of Alice. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at St Martin's Parish Hall, Guernsey, on Monday, September 9, at 1 pm. Please contact Argent Funeral Care for further details (Telephone: 01481 233155).
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 4, 2019
