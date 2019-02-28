Home

Committal
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30
Parkgrove Crematorium
Friockheim
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00
Old and St Andrews Parish Church
Montrose
LUKE Evelyn (Montrose / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, on Friday, February 22, 2019, after a long illness, Evelyn Grace Luke, of Montrose and formerly Edinburgh. Committal at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Tuesday, March 5, at 10.30 am, followed by service of Thanksgiving at Old and St Andrews Parish Church, Montrose, at 12 noon, to which all are respectfully invited. Donations to MSA Trust in lieu of flowers, can be made at the church door, if desired.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 28, 2019
