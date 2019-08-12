|
GARDNER Etta (formerly of Tranent)
Passed away very peacefully, in Lochbroom House in Ullapool, on August 1, 2019, aged 89 years. A dearly beloved mum to Ruth and Kate, doting grandma to six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by all who knew her. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10 am, in Ullapool Parish Church, thereafter, Inverness Crematorium at 2 pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations are invited for Alzheimer (Scotland), Lochbroom House Amenity Fund and the Local GPs/Nurses/Community Care team. A memorial service will be held, subsequently, on September 29, 2019, in Tranent Parish Church, at 3 pm, to which all are invited.
