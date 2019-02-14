Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
13:30
Clydebank Crematorium
North Dalnottar
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erik OSTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erik OSTMAN

Notice Condolences

Erik OSTMAN Notice
ÖSTMAN Erik (Glasgow)
Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on Friday, February 8, 2019. Erik, aged 73 years, beloved husband of Irene, much loved dad of Fiona, Jane and Rhona and very proud grandpa of Rory, Louis, Millie, Harry and Oliver. Funeral service at Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnottar, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, donations to RNLI (Lifeboats).
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.