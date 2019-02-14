|
ÖSTMAN Erik (Glasgow)
Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on Friday, February 8, 2019. Erik, aged 73 years, beloved husband of Irene, much loved dad of Fiona, Jane and Rhona and very proud grandpa of Rory, Louis, Millie, Harry and Oliver. Funeral service at Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnottar, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, donations to RNLI (Lifeboats).
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2019
