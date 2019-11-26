|
|
|
FREE Eric V. (Cramond, Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, at home, on November 19, 2019, in Reno, Nevada, with Rosemary, his wife of 67 years by his side. Born in 1929 in Edinburgh and raised in Cramond, he migrated with his family to the U.S. in 1963 and spent many happy years sailing on the Hudson River. He was devoted to his family and was much loved and admired by daughters Erika, Rhona and Rosemary and by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 26, 2019