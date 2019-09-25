|
SOUNESS Ena Leonora (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Strachan House Care Home, Blackhall, Edinburgh, on Monday, September 16, 2019. Ena, aged 91, much loved wife of the late Jim, mother of Brian, Wendy and the late James, granny to Colin, Peter and Andrew, Neil and Emma, Stephen, Laura and Jamie, great-granny to Ellie and Callum. Sadly missed by us all. Funeral service to be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, October 2, at 11 am, followed by interment at Seafield Cemetery, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 25, 2019