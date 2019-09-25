Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00
Seafield Crematorium
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30
Seafield Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ena SOUNESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ena Leonora SOUNESS

Notice Condolences

Ena Leonora SOUNESS Notice
SOUNESS Ena Leonora (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Strachan House Care Home, Blackhall, Edinburgh, on Monday, September 16, 2019. Ena, aged 91, much loved wife of the late Jim, mother of Brian, Wendy and the late James, granny to Colin, Peter and Andrew, Neil and Emma, Stephen, Laura and Jamie, great-granny to Ellie and Callum. Sadly missed by us all. Funeral service to be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, October 2, at 11 am, followed by interment at Seafield Cemetery, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.