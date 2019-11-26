|
ELLIOTT Elsie (Babs) Margaret (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, Babs, aged 94, much loved wife of the late Clifford Victor Elliott, a loving godmother to Boyd, sadly missed by him, his brother Neil and the wider relatives and families. A great friend to many. Following a private cremation there will be a service of thanksgiving at Fairmilehead Parish Church, Edinburgh, at 11 am, on Monday, December 2, to which family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Marie Curie.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 26, 2019