GEHERAN Ellen (formerly of Edinburgh)
At Worcester, Massachusetts, USA on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, Ellen (Early) Geheran, aged 95, died peacefully. She was the beloved wife of Martin and daughter of the late Patrick and Hannah Early. She leaves a stepson Martin, his wife Carolyn and two grandchildren, Thomas and Annie. She leaves nieces, Pat, Karina and Avlene, nephews, Peter and Terence and several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by Peter, Joe, Frank, Sadie and Sr Margaret HHS. Ellen worked for many years in the Scottish Special Housing Association and came to the USA in 1991. She formerly lived in East Claremont Street, Edinburgh. Requiem Mass was celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church and burial was at St John's Cemetery, Worcester on September 23. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 25, 2019