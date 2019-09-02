Home

Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
13:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Elizabeth Young (Betty) TIMSON

Elizabeth Young (Betty) TIMSON Notice
TIMSON Elizabeth (Betty) Young (Edinburgh / Gullane)
Suddenly but peacefully, in the loving care of Marian House Care Home, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Maurice, much loved mum to Moyra and the late Alison, adored grandma to Rachael and Christopher, loving great-grandma to Chloe. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Cancer Research.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 2, 2019
