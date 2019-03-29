Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth RICKETTS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth RICKETTS

Notice RICKETTS Elizabeth Trisha and family of the late Elizabeth would like to thank all friends and neighbours for all their kind words of sympathy and support received during their sad loss. Sincere thanks to all staff at Tarriebank Care Home for all their care and attention given to Elizabeth.

Special thanks to Brenda Reid for her comforting and uplifting service and to all staff at David Mackay Funeral Directors for their help and professionalism throughout this difficult time. Thanks also to all who attended the service rooms and cemetery to pay their last respects.

Elizabeth will be sadly missed. Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 29, 2019