Peacefully, at Beechgrove Nursing Home, Lanark, on September 18, 2019, Elizabeth Mary (nee Smith), aged 86. Beloved wife of the late Colin MacArthur, Nunnerie and loving mother to Alastair, Mary, Aileen and the late Elspeth. A much loved mother-in-law, gran, great-granny, sister and aunt to all the family. A Thanksgiving service will take place in Upper Clyde Parish Church, Abington, at 1 pm, on Thursday, September 26, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Following the service there will be a collection for both Dementia UK and Upper Clyde Parish Church.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 21, 2019
