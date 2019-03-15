Home

LYALL Elizabeth The family of the late Elizabeth would like to thank all family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all staff at Monkbarns Care Home,
Dr Wheater and Dr Nicoll for all their care and attention given to mum, to all staff at David Mackay Funeral Directors for all their help and professionalism and to all those who paid their last respects and generously donated the sum of £190 for Monkbarns Comfort Fund.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 15, 2019
