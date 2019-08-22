|
HART Elizabeth (Linlithgow)
Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, Bussie, aged 91 years, beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) and a dearly loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service will be held at St Ninian's Craigmailen Church, Linlithgow, on Monday, September 9, at 1.30 pm, followed by cremation at West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, at 3 pm.
No flowers please.There will be a retiral collection in aid of Diabetes UK, for those who wish to donate.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 22, 2019