|
|
|
McINTOSH
Elizabeth Ann
(nee O'Neill) (Fairmilehead)
Born May 1, 1932 -
died July 29, 2019.
Dearly loved wife of Donald McIntosh, beloved mother of Margaret Elizabeth Smith and the late Richard McIntosh, grandmother to Hannah, Robert and Alex, sister to Josephine Agnes Roscoe and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, 30B Howdenhall Road, Edinburgh EH16 6TX, August 12, 2019 at 11.30 am. Donations to Marie Curie in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 8, 2019