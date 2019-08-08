Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth McINTOSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann (O'Neill) McINTOSH

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Ann (O'Neill) McINTOSH Notice
McINTOSH
Elizabeth Ann
(nee O'Neill) (Fairmilehead)
Born May 1, 1932 -
died July 29, 2019.
Dearly loved wife of Donald McIntosh, beloved mother of Margaret Elizabeth Smith and the late Richard McIntosh, grandmother to Hannah, Robert and Alex, sister to Josephine Agnes Roscoe and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, 30B Howdenhall Road, Edinburgh EH16 6TX, August 12, 2019 at 11.30 am. Donations to Marie Curie in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.