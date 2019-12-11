|
SMITH Eleanor (nee Baxter) (Longniddry / Tranent)
Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Much loved and greatly missed by husband Derek, sons Andrew (Elaine) and Douglas (Justine), grandchildren Euan and Evie and very many friends. Private cremation. A celebration of Eleanor's life will be held at Longniddry Parish Church, on Monday, December 23, at 11.30 am. No flowers, please. There will be a collection online and at the church for the Early Onset Service of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 11, 2019