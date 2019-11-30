|
NICOL Eleanor Beresford
(nee Flavell) (Newport-on-Tay)
Peacefully and in the presence of family, at Craighead Nursing Home, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, Eleanor, aged 93 years, previously of Broughty Ferry, Edinburgh, Armadale and Airdrie, beloved wife of the late Adam, much loved mum of Dorothy and mother-in-law to David, dearly loved grandma to Nicola and Charlotte and sister to Tom. After a family committal at Newmonklands Cemetery, Glenmavis , Lanarkshire, a thanksgiving and memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6, at 2 pm, at Newport-on-Tay Church of Scotland, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only. There will be a retiral collection for Alzheimers Research UK and the Craighead Nursing Home Comfort Fund.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 30, 2019