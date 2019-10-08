|
|
|
WYE Elaine Antoinette (Tod) (Edinburgh)
Loving wife of the late Francis Thomas Eric Wye and beloved mother of Rod, Deb and Harriet, who passed away peacefully, on September 26, 2019. She will be dearly missed by her grand and great-grandchildren and by all her loving family and friends. A private committal at Banbury Crematorium, will take place followed by a celebration of her 90 years, at St Peter's Church, Brackley, on Tuesday, October 15, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations welcomed for The Samaritans and/or Citizen's Advice Bureau, c/o Edd Frost and Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT, telephone (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 8, 2019