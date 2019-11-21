Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00
Chapel at Mount St Joseph's
Shire Oak Road
Leeds
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Gilchrist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Gilchrist

Notice Condolences

Eileen Gilchrist Notice
GILCHRIST Eileen Mary Leeds, formerly of Edinburgh.
In loving memory of Eileen,
who passed away peacefully
on 6th November 2019 at Mount St
Joseph's, Leeds, aged 88 years.
Beloved daughter of the late Robert
and Helen Gilchrist, and sister to the
late Robert (Bob) Gilchrist, Eileen is
survived by her much-loved twin brother William, sister-in-law Gillian, nephews Mark, Timothy and Christopher, and niece Anne.
Requiem Mass will be held at 11am on Friday 29 November at the Chapel at Mount St Joseph's, Shire Oak Road Leeds LS6 2DE prior to a private cremation. Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services. Tel 0113 2480953
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -