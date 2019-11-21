|
|
|
GILCHRIST Eileen Mary Leeds, formerly of Edinburgh.
In loving memory of Eileen,
who passed away peacefully
on 6th November 2019 at Mount St
Joseph's, Leeds, aged 88 years.
Beloved daughter of the late Robert
and Helen Gilchrist, and sister to the
late Robert (Bob) Gilchrist, Eileen is
survived by her much-loved twin brother William, sister-in-law Gillian, nephews Mark, Timothy and Christopher, and niece Anne.
Requiem Mass will be held at 11am on Friday 29 November at the Chapel at Mount St Joseph's, Shire Oak Road Leeds LS6 2DE prior to a private cremation. Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services. Tel 0113 2480953
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 21, 2019