BROWN Edwin (Edinburgh)
After a short illness, on December 3, 2019, Eddie, beloved husband to Gill, loving dad to Ally and Gordon, father-in-law to Alf and Sarah, much loved papa to Charlie, Polly, Nicky, Ollie and Max. Funeral service on Friday, December 13, at 12.30 pm, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken for British Heart Foundation and Treetime (Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust).
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 6, 2019