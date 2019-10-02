|
ROSS Edward (Eddie) (Drylaw)
Peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, aged 90. Beloved husband of Jean, much loved dad to Gwen, Janis and Louise, and devoted grandpa to Ross, Hannah and Rebecca. Eddie worked for Ferranti, Provident Finance and Lothian Education Department. And continued working in plant care until he was 86 years young. A funeral service to commemorate his life will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, October 9, at 12.30 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only please. There will be a retiral collection for Sunny Harbour Cat Rescue and Ward 74, Royal Victoria Hospital.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 2, 2019