Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward PINKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward (Eddie) PINKMAN

Notice Condolences

Edward (Eddie) PINKMAN Notice
PINKMAN Edward (Eddie) (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at Erskine House, Edinburgh, on December 7, 2019. Eddie, dearly beloved husband of Helen, much loved dad of Anne, Gillian and Lyndsay, loved grandad, great-grandad and father-in-law and a dear brother of Jim and Agnes, (USA). Funeral Mass at our Lady of Consolation Church, Bonnyrigg, on Wednesday, December 18, at 10 am, thereafter interment at Cockpen New Cemetery, at 11.15 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the end of the service in aid of Erskine and Alzheimer Scotland. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -