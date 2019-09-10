|
GOULD Edna (nee Arthur) (Edinburgh)
It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our mum, Edna Gould. Edna died peacefully, at Abbotsford Nursing Home, Cowdenbeath, on September 3, 2019, in her 92nd year, after a long illness. A much loved mum of Diana and Michael, mother-in-law of Terry, granny of Christopher, Jonathan, David and Paul and great-granny of Logan and Ross. The service will take place at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Monday, September 16, at 10.45 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 10, 2019