|
|
|
HENEGHAN Edith (Burntisland)
Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, Edith Heneghan, aged 95 years, of Burntisland. Greatly loving and greatly loved wife of the late Pat, also a
much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Service at St Josephs RC Church, Burntisland, on Tuesday, July 16, at 12.45 pm, thereafter to Burntisland Cemetery, for 2 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given in aid of Mary's Meals, if so desired.
Published in The Scotsman on July 11, 2019