Dugald Lindsay GARDNER

Dugald Lindsay GARDNER Notice
GARDNER Dugald Lindsay (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home on Friday, March 22, 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen. Much loved father of Rosalind, Iain, David and the late Philip. Grandfather and great-grandfather, pathologist, research scientist and author. A private cremation followed by a service of Thanksgiving will be held at Mayfield Salisbury Church, Edinburgh on Friday, April 5, at 3.15 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Versus Arthritis.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 29, 2019
