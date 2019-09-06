|
|
|
McGLINCHEY
Douglas (Silverknowes)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Sunday, September 1, 2019, Douglas, husband of the late May, loving and much loved dad to Scott and Pamela, cherished papa and pops to Christopher, Nick, Craig and Ben and father-in-law to Pauline and Bob. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, September 12, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but a donation on behalf of Sarcoma UK can be made at the crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 6, 2019