Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00
Crieff Parish Church, Strathearn Terrace, Crieff
Interment
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00
Crieff Cemetery, Ford Road, Crieff
MATHESON Douglas (Crieff)
Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne at home in Crieff, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, Douglas Matheson, in his 82nd year. Art and Design educator and artist. Beloved partner of Pat and late wife Betty, much loved dad of Derrick and Graeme, special grandpa of Amelia and Imogen. Funeral service, to which all friends are respectfully invited, at Crieff Parish Church, Strathearn Terrace, Crieff, on Friday, August 23, at 11 am. Interment thereafter at Crieff Cemetery, Ford Road, Crieff, cortege arriving 12:00 Noon. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu may be given at the Church, if so desired, in aid of Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 17, 2019
