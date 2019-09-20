Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas GRIERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas GRIERSON

Notice Condolences

Douglas GRIERSON Notice
GRIERSON Douglas (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Douglas (formerly head weaver at Dovecot Studios), beloved husband to Fiona, proud faither to Sandy and daughter-in-law Leah, adored pupa to Susi and Innes, loved brother to Wilma, Colin, and Andy, much loved uncle and good friend to all who knew him. A celebration of Douglas's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, September 27, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.