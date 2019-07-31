Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00
Oldhamstocks Parish Church
SWANSTON Dorothy (The Cove, Cockburnspath)
Peacefully, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, Dorothy, dearly loved wife of the late Miles Swanston and much loved mum of Jay, much loved gran of all the family. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, at Oldhamstocks Parish Church (TD13 5XN), at 11 am, to which all family and friends are invited, bright colours clothes are in order. Family flowers only please, as donations may be given on retiral in aid of Oldhamstocks Church Fabric Fund. Afterwards light refreshments will be served at the Dunmuir Hotel, Dunbar (EH42 1LG).
Published in The Scotsman on July 31, 2019
