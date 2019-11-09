|
|
|
MACKAY Dorothy (nee Allan) (Tweedbank)
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, on November 06, 2019, Dorothy, beloved wife of the late Alexander Gunn Mackay, devoted mother to Eric and Lynn, proud nana to Alex, Tiana, Aerin and Isabella. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, November 14, at 3 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers please, but donations, if desired, will be received on retiral from service in aid of The Lavender Touch.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 9, 2019