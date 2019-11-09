Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy MACKAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Allan) MACKAY

Notice Condolences

Dorothy (Allan) MACKAY Notice
MACKAY Dorothy (nee Allan) (Tweedbank)
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, on November 06, 2019, Dorothy, beloved wife of the late Alexander Gunn Mackay, devoted mother to Eric and Lynn, proud nana to Alex, Tiana, Aerin and Isabella. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, November 14, at 3 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers please, but donations, if desired, will be received on retiral from service in aid of The Lavender Touch.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -