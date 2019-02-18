|
LIDDEL Dorothy
(nee Duncan) (Leith / Trinity)
Peacefully, at Findlay House, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, Dorothy, beloved wife of the late William M. Liddel (RBS), dearly loved mum of Duncan and John, cherished gran of Sami, much loved mother-in-law of Angie, dear sister to Betty, aunt to the family, good friend to all who knew her and will be sadly missed by all. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, February 22, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Bright colours to be worn and family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 18, 2019
