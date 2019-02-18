Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy LIDDEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Duncan) LIDDEL

Notice Condolences

Dorothy (Duncan) LIDDEL Notice
LIDDEL Dorothy
(nee Duncan) (Leith / Trinity)
Peacefully, at Findlay House, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, Dorothy, beloved wife of the late William M. Liddel (RBS), dearly loved mum of Duncan and John, cherished gran of Sami, much loved mother-in-law of Angie, dear sister to Betty, aunt to the family, good friend to all who knew her and will be sadly missed by all. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, February 22, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Bright colours to be worn and family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.