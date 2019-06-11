|
MORRISON Dorothy Isobel (nee Croft) (Milnathort / Kinross)
At Lister House, Lochgelly on Friday, June 7, 2019, Dorothy Isobel Morrison (nee Croft), aged 90, of Milnathort and Kinross (and formerly of Edinburgh and Aberdeen), beloved wife of the late William, dear mother of Katrina, Innes and Angus and much loved grandmother of Stephen, Lauren, Alasdair, Kenneth, Katie and Euan. Funeral service at Kinross Parish Church on Tuesday, June 18, at 12 noon, to which all friends are welcome, thereafter interment in North Cemetery, Kinross. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made, at the church, in aid of Rachel House.
Published in The Scotsman on June 11, 2019
