On June 15, 2019, peacefully, in Glan Clwyd Hospital, aged 91 years. Anne, (as she was known) was a consultant paediatrician at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Rhyl, the H.M. Stanley Hospital in St Asaph and at Glan Clwyd. She was much loved by patients, friends and neighbours from all over the area. She was also the dearly loved aunt and close family member of James, Alex and Liz Sutherland, and sister-in-law to Lady Jeanne Sutherland with whom Anne travelled extensively in her later years after her brother Sir Iain Sutherland died in 1986. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service to be held at Denbighshire Crematorium, St Asaph on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 1 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, in memory of Anne to Ty Gobaith Children's Hospice in Conwy or The British Heart Foundation. Further enquiries to Peter Roberts & Son Funeral Services, Prestatyn, Tel: 01745 857888.
Published in The Scotsman on June 29, 2019
