McDONALD
Doreen Peacefully, at Antiquary House Arbroath on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Doreen, beloved wife of David McDonald, much loved mum of Brenda and a loving granny to Molly and Daisy. Funeral service to be held at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim on Friday, October 4, at 1.30 pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu may be made at the crematorium door towards Alzheimer Scotland, if so desired.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 27, 2019