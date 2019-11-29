|
|
|
MAYBURY Doreen (Scottish Borders)
Doreen, minister of the gospel, formerly of Jedburgh, Whitchester, Hawick and Leith, now at home with God. Wife of the late David, mother of Paul, Andrew, Ruth and James, grandmother and great-grandmother. Service in St Cuthbert's Episcopal Church, Hawick, on December 6, at
2 pm. Cremation at 4 pm, at Borders Crematorium. 12.30 pm, gathering at Teviot Church Hall, all welcome.
No flowers please. Donations to Scripture Union, Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 29, 2019