Douglas Doreen Marie
(previously Scrutton)
(nee Best) (formerly Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on November 26, 2019, at Oxton House Care Home in Glasgow, Doreen, aged 90 years, much loved mother of Shaun, Kerry, Nichola and Erinclare and sister to Adrienne. A celebration will be held on Monday, December 9, commencing at 11 am, at the Pollockshields Burgh Hall, Glasgow, to which all family and friends are welcome. No flowers, but donations can be made to the Womankind charity.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 5, 2019