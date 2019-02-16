Home

Cowley & Son Ltd (Cirencester)
Triangle House, 62 Victoria Road
Cirencester, Gloucestershire GL7 1ES
01285 653298
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:00
The Vale Crematorium
Evesham Road
Pershore
View Map
Donalda Matheson (Morgan) SMITH

Notice Condolences

Donalda Matheson (Morgan) SMITH Notice
SMITH Donalda Matheson
(nee Morgan) (Morningside)
Doctor of Medicine, died on February 13, 2019, after a short illness. She was a wonderful mother to Moira and Sally and will be greatly missed by them, her sister Jennifer, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. The Funeral will be held at The Vale Crematorium, Evesham Road, Pershore, WR10 2QR, on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 1 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Donalda can be made to Médecins Sans Frontières c/o Cowley & Son Ltd Independent Funeral Directors, Triangle House, 62 Victoria Road, Cirencester GL7 1ES. Tel 01285 653298
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 16, 2019
