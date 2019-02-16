|
|
|
SMITH Donalda Matheson
(nee Morgan) (Morningside)
Doctor of Medicine, died on February 13, 2019, after a short illness. She was a wonderful mother to Moira and Sally and will be greatly missed by them, her sister Jennifer, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. The Funeral will be held at The Vale Crematorium, Evesham Road, Pershore, WR10 2QR, on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 1 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Donalda can be made to Médecins Sans Frontières c/o Cowley & Son Ltd Independent Funeral Directors, Triangle House, 62 Victoria Road, Cirencester GL7 1ES. Tel 01285 653298
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 16, 2019
