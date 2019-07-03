Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00
Dunning Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald MURRAY

Notice Condolences

Donald MURRAY Notice
MURRAY Donald (Dunning)
Former headmaster of Dunning Primary School, peacefully, aged 91 years, at Perth Royal Infirmary, on June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Morag, much loved father of Derick and Marion, treasured grandfather to Oliver, Imogen, Heather, Niall and Liam, also a loving father-in-law to Kate and Stephen. Funeral service at Dunning Parish Church, on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 am, interment thereafter in Dunning Cemetery.
Gus am bris an latha.
Published in The Scotsman on July 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.