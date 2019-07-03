|
MURRAY Donald (Dunning)
Former headmaster of Dunning Primary School, peacefully, aged 91 years, at Perth Royal Infirmary, on June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Morag, much loved father of Derick and Marion, treasured grandfather to Oliver, Imogen, Heather, Niall and Liam, also a loving father-in-law to Kate and Stephen. Funeral service at Dunning Parish Church, on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 am, interment thereafter in Dunning Cemetery.
Gus am bris an latha.
Published in The Scotsman on July 3, 2019