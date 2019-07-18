|
MOCKETT Donald (Mossend / Gorebridge)
Peacefully, after a long illness, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on June 30, 2019, aged 90 years. Donald, loving husband of Marjorie, a devoted father to Robin, Anthony, Jannette and Ian, a dear grandfather to all his grandchildren and a loving father-in-law. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, July 30, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, a collection will be taken on behalf of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on July 18, 2019