SIMPSON Donald John MacKenzie (Blackhall)
Peacefully, in the Western General Hospital, on Sunday, February 10, 2019, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, much loved dad of Elaine and Ewan, dearly loved grandfather of Ruairidh, Rosalind, Jamie and Jack, father-in-law to Amanda brother to Dolina, Rose and Tom and brother-in-law to Edith. Forever in our hearts. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, February 26, at
3 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Flowers, if desired,
may be sent to W.T Dunbar and Sons, Funeral Directors, 138 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh, 0131 332 1917.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 19, 2019
