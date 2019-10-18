|
CAMPBELL Donald George (Dundee)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Friday, October 11, 2019, Donald George, aged 87 years, (former manager of Bank of Scotland, Broughty Ferry, Dundee), dearly loved and loving husband to Anne, caring and supportive father to Colin and Jane and dearly loved and sorely missed grandfather to Emily, Stuart and Beth. A dear uncle and good friend to many. Funeral service in Dundee Crematorium, on Friday, October 25, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
